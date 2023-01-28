Creative Planning Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.17.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $180.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.45 and its 200-day moving average is $188.99. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.07 and a 1-year high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

