Creative Planning Has $1.80 Million Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.61.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

WRB opened at $69.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $55.01 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.23.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

