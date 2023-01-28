Credit Suisse Group Cuts T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $65.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.90.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $116.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $157.77.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 71.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 5,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 80,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

