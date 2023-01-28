Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Stephen F. Betz Sells 8,336 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2023

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNXGet Rating) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 8,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $175,639.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $20.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.63% and a negative net margin of 2,932.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

