CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Given New $18.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on CVRx from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.
CVRx Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of CVRx stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.09. CVRx has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $19.94.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Paul Verrastro sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $54,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVRx
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CVRx by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 618,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 14,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVRx by 17.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 463,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 69,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVRx by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVRx by 5.4% in the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 307,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CVRx by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CVRx
CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.
