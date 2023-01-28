CX Institutional Buys 429 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,821,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,994,000 after purchasing an additional 187,268 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,363,000 after purchasing an additional 562,273 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,489,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,740,000 after purchasing an additional 67,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,370,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,034,000 after purchasing an additional 142,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.64.

NYSE:ITW opened at $230.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $247.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.95.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

