Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($59.78) price target on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.35) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($51.09) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($70.65) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($52.17) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($44.57) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.
Danone Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of BN stock opened at €49.53 ($53.83) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €49.97 and a 200-day moving average of €50.69. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($67.25) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($78.40).
Danone Company Profile
Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.