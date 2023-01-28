Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($59.78) price target on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.35) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($51.09) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($70.65) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($52.17) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($44.57) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of BN stock opened at €49.53 ($53.83) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €49.97 and a 200-day moving average of €50.69. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($67.25) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($78.40).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

