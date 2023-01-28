Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 2,650 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,650 ($32.81) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DGE. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($37.14) target price on Diageo in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,200 ($52.00) target price on Diageo in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($58.19) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,950 ($48.90) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,030 ($49.89) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,052.86 ($50.18).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,422 ($42.37) on Friday. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.64) and a one year high of GBX 4,067 ($50.35). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,701.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,726.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of £77.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,444.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a GBX 30.83 ($0.38) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 52.82%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,734 ($46.23) per share, for a total transaction of £8,289.48 ($10,263.07). Over the last three months, insiders bought 679 shares of company stock worth $2,485,340.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

