Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Given New GBX 4,200 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 4,500 ($55.71) to GBX 4,200 ($52.00) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DEO. StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($67.23) to GBX 5,010 ($62.03) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.86) to GBX 4,500 ($55.71) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4,090.00.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $172.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.08. Diageo has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $212.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 837,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,869,000 after buying an additional 366,488 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,558,000 after purchasing an additional 242,654 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1,258.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 253,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 235,020 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,937,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,399,000 after purchasing an additional 139,294 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 3,182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 123,514 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

