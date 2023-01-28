Douglas Richard Rippel Sells 33,516 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 33,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $3,019,791.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,141,044 shares in the company, valued at $643,408,064.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 27th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 21,255 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $1,930,166.55.

On Monday, January 23rd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 80,704 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $7,274,658.56.

On Thursday, January 19th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 42,127 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $3,715,601.40.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 11,643 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $1,033,549.11.

On Friday, January 13th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 30,942 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $2,772,403.20.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 41,482 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $3,713,883.46.

On Monday, January 9th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 46,318 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $4,196,873.98.

On Thursday, January 5th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 55,191 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $4,862,327.10.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 49,717 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $4,386,033.74.

On Thursday, December 29th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 57,512 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.44, for a total transaction of $5,086,361.28.

FirstCash Trading Down 0.6 %

FCFS opened at $90.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.04 and a 200 day moving average of $84.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 12 month low of $58.30 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of FirstCash

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. FirstCash had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $672.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 49.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 32.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 87.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens raised shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstCash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

