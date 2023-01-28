Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stock Holdings Increased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $19,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Dover by 0.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 58,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Dover by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 149.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in Dover by 5.1% during the third quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $144.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $171.41.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

DOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.73.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.