East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EWBC. StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.00.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

EWBC opened at $75.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.73. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.40.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 44.11%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $362,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 209,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 248,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,370,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

