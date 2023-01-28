ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Senior Officer Michael Shane Lepore Acquires 28,750 Shares of Stock

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Shane Lepore bought 28,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.83 per share, with a total value of C$167,612.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 618,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,603,505.51.
ECN Capital Stock Down 0.7 %
ECN stock opened at C$2.91 on Friday. ECN Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of C$2.57 and a twelve month high of C$7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$714.06 million and a PE ratio of 24.25.
ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$75.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$76.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ECN Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.35.
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.
