ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Senior Officer Michael Shane Lepore Acquires 28,750 Shares of Stock

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Shane Lepore bought 28,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.83 per share, with a total value of C$167,612.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 618,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,603,505.51.

ECN stock opened at C$2.91 on Friday. ECN Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of C$2.57 and a twelve month high of C$7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$714.06 million and a PE ratio of 24.25.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$75.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$76.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.24%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ECN Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.35.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

