Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Raised to $154.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the game software company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.81.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EA stock opened at $128.87 on Friday. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.02.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $604,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,304,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $185,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,424.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $604,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,304,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,794,253. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 73.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 73.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 64.9% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 369,027 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $44,892,000 after buying an additional 145,278 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,436 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.