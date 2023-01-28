Elia Group SA/NV (OTC:ELIAF) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Elia Group SA/NV (OTC:ELIAF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Elia Group SA/NV Stock Performance

OTC ELIAF opened at $138.98 on Friday. Elia Group SA/NV has a twelve month low of $117.03 and a twelve month high of $138.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.44.

About Elia Group SA/NV

Elia Group SA/NV operates a transmission system operator for the electricity network in Belgium and internationally. It provides electricity transmission services; transmits electricity from generators; imports and exports electricity; and offers consultancy and engineering services. The company primarily serves electricity generators, distribution system operators, and industrial consumers.

