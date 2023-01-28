Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target Increased to C$52.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Emera from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James upgraded Emera from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Emera from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Emera Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of EMRAF opened at $40.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.93. Emera has a 52-week low of $35.24 and a 52-week high of $52.56.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

