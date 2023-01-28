Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Empire State Realty OP Stock Up 7.0 %
Shares of ESBA opened at $7.49 on Friday. Empire State Realty OP has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15.
Empire State Realty OP Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Empire State Realty OP (ESBA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.