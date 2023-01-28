Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 1,162 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter worth approximately $318,670,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Alcoa by 179.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,760,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,238,000 after buying an additional 1,130,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alcoa by 16.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,842,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,444,000 after buying an additional 1,101,643 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in Alcoa by 88.0% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,558,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,037,000 after buying an additional 729,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alcoa by 64,013.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 680,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,897,000 after buying an additional 679,188 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Price Performance

NYSE AA opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.98. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.06, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alcoa

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $57,057.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,382.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

About Alcoa

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.