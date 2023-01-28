Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 510 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,578,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in FMC by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after buying an additional 463,542 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FMC by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 758,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,167,000 after buying an additional 401,978 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in FMC by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,727,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,566,000 after buying an additional 398,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in FMC by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,236,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,660,000 after buying an additional 318,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

FMC Price Performance

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC opened at $132.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $140.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.52.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

FMC Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.