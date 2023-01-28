Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 750 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 410.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Price Performance

INCY stock opened at $85.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.90. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Incyte had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,695.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,946 shares of company stock worth $3,765,933 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

