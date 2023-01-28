Empirical Finance LLC Acquires New Shares in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,986 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,987,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 321.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,966 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,247,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.26.

Ovintiv Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $51.32 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.88 and a 52-week high of $63.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 29.27%. Research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,387.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,387.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

