Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.7% in the third quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE stock opened at $122.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.04. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at $925,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

