Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

CNP stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.86. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman acquired 8,005 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at $582,754.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

