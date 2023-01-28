Empirical Finance LLC Buys Shares of 11,295 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $962,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,183 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,097 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $76,303,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,639,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,745 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,700,988.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.60. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.20. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.09.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

