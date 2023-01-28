Empirical Finance LLC Cuts Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.55.
Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics
Quest Diagnostics Price Performance
Shares of DGX opened at $145.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.60 and a 200-day moving average of $139.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $158.34.
Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 25.96%.
Quest Diagnostics Profile
Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.
Read More
