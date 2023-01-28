Empirical Finance LLC Cuts Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Empirical Finance LLC cut its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,952 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 3,577.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 169.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Atkore from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on Atkore in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Atkore in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $287,181.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $51,267.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,593.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $287,181.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,470.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,876 shares of company stock worth $350,699. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $127.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.46. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $128.36.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Atkore had a return on equity of 83.88% and a net margin of 23.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

