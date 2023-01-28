Empirical Finance LLC Grows Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 84.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,542 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of LKQ by 8.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,508,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $712,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,881 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 15.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after purchasing an additional 914,423 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the second quarter worth about $18,374,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in LKQ by 10.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,891,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,735,000 after acquiring an additional 364,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $57.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.22. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $58.85.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

