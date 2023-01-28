Empirical Finance LLC Grows Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 16.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVRG. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Evergy to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Evergy to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.80.

Evergy Price Performance

EVRG opened at $61.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.6125 dividend. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.81%.

Evergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.