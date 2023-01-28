Empirical Finance LLC Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 7.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 38,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 5.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 64.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 544,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,221,000 after acquiring an additional 214,102 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.61.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $69.22 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.23.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

