Empirical Finance LLC Has $319,000 Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,973 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at $913,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,329 shares of company stock valued at $375,664 and have sold 10,363 shares valued at $946,762. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $87.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.65. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.28 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.