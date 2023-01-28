Empirical Finance LLC Has $327,000 Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after acquiring an additional 211,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after acquiring an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,390,000 after acquiring an additional 175,968 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 622,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,026,000 after acquiring an additional 17,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 452,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,547,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CINF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,829,127.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CINF opened at $105.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.20 and its 200-day moving average is $102.89. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.89 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -766.67%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

