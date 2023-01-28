Empirical Finance LLC Has $348,000 Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Empirical Finance LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 20.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $461,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 100.2% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $998,000. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 137,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,713,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,253.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ARW stock opened at $117.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.85. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $131.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by $0.09. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARW shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

