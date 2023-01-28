Empirical Finance LLC Has $382,000 Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Xylem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Xylem by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,590,000 after buying an additional 21,165 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL opened at $102.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.65. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 58.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.42.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Profile



Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Recommended Stories

