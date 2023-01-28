Empirical Finance LLC Has $388,000 Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 10,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 65.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $140.50 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $169.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 144.79%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $136.92.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

