Empirical Finance LLC Increases Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 417.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 546.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

Shares of PKI opened at $138.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.06 and a 200-day moving average of $137.23. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $113.46 and a one year high of $190.56. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 5.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $230,907.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.90.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Further Reading

