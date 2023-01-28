Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.0% during the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $98.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.42. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.57 and a 1-year high of $121.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.37). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 29.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

