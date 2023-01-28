Empirical Finance LLC Invests $385,000 in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 724.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Stock Down 4.9 %

PBF Energy stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $7.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 73.75% and a net margin of 5.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,555,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,277.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PBF Energy news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,555,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,277.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,494,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,012.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen upped their price target on PBF Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.69.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

