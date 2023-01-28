Empirical Finance LLC Makes New $372,000 Investment in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,886 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,589 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,412 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 80,177 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 38,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SM shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.68. SM Energy has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 4.48.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.05. SM Energy had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 36.09%. The firm had revenue of $835.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 2.92%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

