Empirical Finance LLC Makes New Investment in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,890 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $67,705.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,919 shares in the company, valued at $7,967,164.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $67,705.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,919 shares in the company, valued at $7,967,164.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,679,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,383.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,765 shares of company stock worth $4,623,971 over the last ninety days. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

TOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.46.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $57.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.33.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 21.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Stories

