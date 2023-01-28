Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 1,148 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after acquiring an additional 547,495 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $24,181,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth about $19,760,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 608.2% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 503,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,876,000 after acquiring an additional 432,356 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $44.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.17. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $44.08 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. Argus boosted their price target on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

