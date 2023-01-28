Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 1,969 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,903 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFG stock opened at $43.29 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $56.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFG. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

