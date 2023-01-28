Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 213 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,830,000 after purchasing an additional 33,572 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,482,000 after purchasing an additional 116,907 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 744,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,958,000 after purchasing an additional 79,054 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 495,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 409,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,427,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.29.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $317.10 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $520.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.55). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

