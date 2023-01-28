Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 897 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,473 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in NetApp by 33.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 967,717 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $63,134,000 after acquiring an additional 244,451 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in NetApp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 361,633 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,593,000 after acquiring an additional 12,971 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in NetApp by 10.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,185 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 12.7% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $145,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,726 shares in the company, valued at $9,979,827. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $145,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,979,827. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,707 shares of company stock worth $748,890 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NetApp Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTAP. Loop Capital downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays downgraded NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NetApp in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price target on NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $65.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.57.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.26%.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Articles

