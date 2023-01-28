Empirical Finance LLC Purchases New Shares in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 651.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAG opened at $124.69 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.58 and a 52 week high of $131.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.47%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAG. StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

