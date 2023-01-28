Empirical Finance LLC Sells 1,369 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Empirical Finance LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAD. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 77.5% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 554,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,501,000 after buying an additional 242,086 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 43.0% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,413,000 after buying an additional 225,806 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,400,000 after buying an additional 170,812 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the second quarter worth about $39,121,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 45.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 236,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,115,000 after purchasing an additional 73,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $212.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.56.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $250.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.77 and its 200 day moving average is $234.23. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.00 and a twelve month high of $349.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

