Empirical Finance LLC Sells 3,600 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Empirical Finance LLC decreased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,433 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 376.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 91.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 242.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 150.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $85.18 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.34.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.