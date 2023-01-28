Empirical Finance LLC Sells 7,496 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Empirical Finance LLC lowered its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,915 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 7,496 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after purchasing an additional 655,132 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 312.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 778,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $40,780,000 after purchasing an additional 589,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3,148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 483,676 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,350,000 after purchasing an additional 468,785 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 302,903 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $15,875,000 after purchasing an additional 206,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,673,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 0.5 %

LPX opened at $67.48 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $78.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.62.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $852.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.81 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 77.64% and a net margin of 29.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $224,259.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

