Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target Cut to $49.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ENTA opened at $52.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.48. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $79.50.

Insider Transactions at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.86 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 141.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $1,341,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,604,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 60.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,312,000 after acquiring an additional 45,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

