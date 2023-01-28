Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the third quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the third quarter worth $62,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 248.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of ERII opened at $21.46 on Friday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $26.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $30.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 13.34%. Analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

