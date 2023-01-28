Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,321 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Evergy by 248.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,200,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,301,000 after acquiring an additional 855,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after acquiring an additional 509,404 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Evergy by 2,320.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,499,000 after acquiring an additional 418,726 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in Evergy by 45.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,238,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,793,000 after acquiring an additional 384,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $61.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.01%. Analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.81%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Evergy to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.80.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

